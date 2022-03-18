A SLUSHY SNOWFALL THROUGH TONIGHT

So much for those two days with warm highs close to 60 degrees... It’s going to be MUCH colder today. A blustery northeast wind will keep our temperatures in the upper-half of the 30s to about 40 degrees. But, these temperatures will drop a few degrees this afternoon as widespread precipitation falls across northeast Wisconsin.

It’s initially starting off as rain across east-central Wisconsin early this morning, but it’s going to switch to wet snow as it hits the colder air... 1-4″ of slushy, wet snow is expected to fall through tonight across the Fox Valley. The latest information has shoved the main axis of snowfall to the northwest, compared to previous forecast updates. Areas closer to the lakeshore will see more mixed precipitation, and therefore less accumulating snow (1″ or less). Either way, slippery travel is likely at times, especially this afternoon and evening.

The snow and mixed precipitation will come to an end tomorrow morning, with clearing skies late Saturday. Temperatures will rise again, eventually reaching the mid-50s Sunday afternoon. The end of the weekend will feel milder, just in time for the first official day of spring.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: N/NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and blustery. Slushy snow develops. A wintry mix LAKESIDE. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Wet snow or a wintry mix... 1-4″ possible (see above narrative). Gusty winds. LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Morning flakes. Clearing late in the day. Not as cold. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Sunny and milder... The first official day of spring! HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. A chance of snow or a wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. A chance of snow or a wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. A chance of snow or a wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Blustery. HIGH: 45

