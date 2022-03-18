A SLUSHY SNOWFALL INTO SATURDAY MORNING

Temperatures will hover in the lower half of the 30s this evening. As a mix of rain and wet snow continues falling across northeast Wisconsin untreated roadways will become slippery. Periods of this snow-mix will continue through Saturday morning. When all is said and done, 1-4″ of slushy snow is expected.

The higher end of that range should fall in the vicinity of the Fox Cities and to the immediate west and southwest. Lower totals would be expected across the Northwoods and along the Lakeshore. Lakeside, we’ll likely see more rain mixing in; and across the Northwoods the precipitation will generally be lighter. This will be a wet, compacting snow and if you choose to move it... it may feel heavier than it appears!

The snow and mixed precipitation will come to an end Saturday morning, with clearing skies late Saturday. Highs should get into the upper half of the 40s Saturday afternoon... helping to melt away some of the newly fallen snow. What doesn’t melt Saturday, will likely disappear on Sunday as highs get back into the middle 50s. That’s also the first official day of Spring! But, don’t break out the shorts just yet... another round of wintry mix and snow looks to be in our future during the middle of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N 10-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Wet snow or a wintry mix... 1-4″ possible. Gusty winds. LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Morning flakes or mix. Clearing late in the day. Not as cold. HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. The first official day of spring! HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain developing, some snow-mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Cloudy with spotty rain showers and a wintry mix. Turning blustery. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain SOUTH and snow NORTH. Some accumulation possible. Blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Some early snow-mix, then decreasing clouds. Blustery, but milder. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lighter wind, but still brisk at times. HIGH: 49

