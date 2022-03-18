New London man killed in crash with tanker-trailer on Hwy 45

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old New London man is dead after his pickup truck crashed into the side of a tanker-trailer just south of the city.

The crash happened shortly before 4 o’clock Friday afternoon. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the tanker truck was going north on Highway 45, when the pickup truck going east on County Highway T didn’t stop for a red light and hit the tanker trailer in the intersection.

The pickup truck driver died before he could be taken to a hospital. The driver of the tanker, a 38-year-old man from Shawano, was not hurt. Names weren’t immediately released, which is routine to allow time for notifying family members.

North- and southbound lanes of Highway 45 were closed at County T for almost 5 hours. The highway is back open.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash and why the pickup truck didn’t stop.

It was assisted by New London police and fire departments, the Hortonville-Hortonia Fire Department, and the county highway department.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.