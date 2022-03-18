Gibraltar & Ashwaubenon fall in WIAA state semis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gibraltar and Ashwaubenon each fell in the semifinals at the WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament on Friday.

Gibraltar, making its first appearance at the WIAA State Tournament, fell to D5 top seed (and 10-time state champ) Randolph 61-28.

“You know it’s crazy that the community all comes together to watch us play,” said Sam Lindenburg, who scored 5 points. “They all made a 3.5-hour drive and stayed up in hotels. Or they woke up and left at 4:30 a.m. on the fan bus this morning. That just shows you how supportive our community is of us. And you couldn’t ask for much more than that.”

Ashwaubenon was making its 2nd-ever trip to state. The Jaguars fought hard but fell to D2 top seed Pewaukee 60-49.]

“It was great for our school, our team, our whole community,” said Marcus Tomashek after scoring 16 points in the semifinal. “They all showed so much support throughout the season and it just felt like we did it once we got down here. We knew we had to play hard and try to win it once we got down here. But it was one goal we were able to reach.”

