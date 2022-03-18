Advertisement

Ex-college president pleads no contest to child enticement

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(AP) - STURGEON BAY, Wis. - The fired president of Indiana’s Franklin College has pleaded no contest to child enticement and other felony charges more than two years after his arrest in a Wisconsin sex crime sting.

WRTV-TV reports 58-year-old Thomas Minar pleaded no contest Thursday to one count of child enticement and three counts of possession of child pornography in Door County, Wisconsin.

Prosecutors said Minar was arrested by Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, police in January 2020, while trying to meet someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy after a sexually explicit chat through an online dating site.

He was fired by Franklin College, a private, liberal arts college south of Indianapolis, shortly after his arrest.

