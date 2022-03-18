Crews warn of unsafe conditions after UTV breaks though ice on Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A vehicle broke through the ice on Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac Thursday evening, and crews are warning people that the ice is not safe at this time.

At 6:57 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, police and deputies responded to Lakeside Park for a report of a vehicle through the ice. It was near the Garden Drive landing area, about a quarter mile from shoreline. The temperature was 54 degrees at that time.

The occupants were standing on the ice near a UTV.

“Fire and Medical personnel responded with ice rescue equipment and made contact with the individuals who were trying to remove the UTV from the ice, the depth of water was reported to be about 3 to 4 feet which certainly aided in the occupants overall outcome and ability to exit the vehicle,” says Garth Schumacher, Division Chief of Fire Prevention.

Crews were unable to convince them to leave the ice and the UTV behind.

“Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue personnel returned to service when it was realized that there was no longer a life safety emergency. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s department remained on scene,” says Schumacher.

He continues, “At this time of year and with the rain and increased temperatures Fond du Lac has experienced, the ice should be avoided for any recreational activities. This UTV went through the ice in an area where there was no active crack and no visible hazards. Ice thickness is approximately 8 inches that has been significantly weakened by the rains and increased temperatures and has become ‘honeycombed.’ This ice condition generally cannot support the weight of a person on foot let alone a vehicle. Crews reported the ice ‘sagging’ under their feet as they made their way to the submerged vehicle. Please avoid recreation activities on Lake Winnebago as the ice is no longer safe.”

