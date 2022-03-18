Advertisement

Body of missing UW-La Crosse student found in Mississippi River

Hamud Faal’s body was found in the Mississippi River Thursday afternoon.
25-year-old Hamud Faal was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
25-year-old Hamud Faal was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.(La Crosse Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of a missing UW-La Crosse student is found in the Mississippi River.

La Crosse Police said the La Crosse Fire Department found the body of 25-year-old Hamud Faal near the Division Street landing in about 25 feet of water at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a release.

Police said that they are investigating the death and waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Faal was last seen February 20 at 3:37 a.m. walking alone on Front Street south of Jay Street, less than a half-mile from the area where his body was found in the river. He was reported missing the next day. Searches with volunteers were organized in the days after Faal went missing.

