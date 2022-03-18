Advertisement

Appleton Police investigating drive-by BB gun damage cases

Appleton Police squad cars
Appleton Police squad cars
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are investigating more than 40 BB gun property damage cases.

It’s been happening since December, police say.

“This type of damage has impacted our entire city and is extremely dangerous behavior. Investigators believe the BB Guns are being shot from a vehicle causing a large amount of damage in a very short period of time,” police say.

If you have information, call Sgt. Media at 920-832-5516 or email APDTips@appleton.org

