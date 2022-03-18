Advertisement

Apple adds 100+ new emojis in latest update, including ‘pregnant man’

Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.
Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple’s iOS 15.4 update introduces 123 new emoji designs to the vast catalog of symbols.

As part of Apple’s latest operating system update, the influx of emoji consists of a “melting face,” a “troll” and a “pregnant man.”

There are also a pair of gender-neutral images and a “person with crown” emoji.

Additionally, the “handshake emoji” has been updated to include 25 new skin tones for users.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Davante Adams deal largest ever for wide receiver
"Baby Theresa" sketch
Dodge County officials to announce update on “Baby Theresa” case
Suspect in Capital Credit Union robbery.
Police release photos of Capital Credit Union robbery suspect
A video screenshot of Riley Kasper on Jan. 6, 2021.
Pulaski man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection, accused of pepper spraying law enforcement

Latest News

Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
NC statehouse
NC Republican leaders seek to intervene in case to defend voter ID law
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen’s death
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
Appleton Police squad cars
Appleton Police investigating drive-by BB gun damage cases