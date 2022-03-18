COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Fewer than 50 patients in ICU for first time since July

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – COVID-19 vaccinations reached a new low this week. By our calculations, the state averaged 2,799 doses administered per day over the past 7 days, the first time that average fell below 3,000 since November 1, 2021, and only the second time it’s happened since the week of Christmas, 2020, which was days after COVID-19 vaccines became available.

The DHS reports 9,355,235 doses have been administered in Wisconsin since vaccinations started. Since last Friday’s report, 19,591 doses were administered to Wisconsin and out-of-state residents alike, such as people who work in our state. About half of these (9,950) were booster shots, including 9,349 boosters given to Wisconsin residents.

These numbers can change over the next several days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in. The latest percentages of vaccinations by county and age group appear later in this article.

The DHS says 64.1% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 3,736,301 people. This includes 60.6% of the population, or 3,536,781 people, who completed their vaccine series. And out of that number, 33.2% of the population, nearly 1 in 3 Wisconsin residents, or 1,937,468 people, has also received a booster shot.

Keep in mind with these percentages that about 14% of the population is too young for a COVID-19 booster, and 6% is too young for any COVID-19 shot.

Deaths

Brown and Marinette counties reached milestones in COVID-19 deaths. Brown County recorded its 400th death, while Marinette County had its 100th within the past 30 days. The DHS says there were 52 COVID-19 deaths reported around the state since Thursday. The state says 20 of these were in the past month. Wisconsin is averaging 10 deaths per day according to the 7-day average, no change from yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4.28% of confirmed cases resulted in hospitalization, while 0.90% were fatal.

Hospitalizations

Fifty-two more people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says that was balanced out by discharges and deaths, leaving the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals at 54, unchanged from yesterday. Of these, 38 are in intensive care units, 12 fewer than a day ago. There hadn’t been fewer than 50 COVID-19 patients in ICU at one time since around July 23 last year (that was a Friday; patient numbers aren’t published on weekends).

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 25 COVID-19 patients, 5 fewer than a day ago, with just 2 in ICU, down 3. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 14, a decrease of 2, and there are no COVID-19 patients in ICU there.

Cases

The DHS says 365 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the most recent test results. That brings the 7-day average down slightly from 344 to 338.

The average positivity rate sits at 2.8% for a fourth day. That’s the percentage of all tests in the last week that were positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Eight of the 20 Wisconsin counties we’re tracking didn’t report any new cases in the past day or had case totals revised. Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties reported cases in the low double digits (14, 10 and 11, respectively). Though Marinette and Oconto counties didn’t report new cases Friday, they each reported a COVID-19 death. The death Oconto County reported happened more than a month ago.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/23.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

12 to 17: 61.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 59.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/54.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 63.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/59.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 69.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.5% 62.7% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.8% 54.6% Dodge (87,839) 52.5% 50.1% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.3% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.6% (+0.1) 49.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% 53.0% Forest (9,004) 52.7% 49.9% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.5% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.6% (+0.1) 50.9% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.6% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% 58.1% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.3% 50.9% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.3% (+0.1) 76.4% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.8% 51.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.1% 61.3% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.8% 46.0% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.8% 60.1% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.4% 53.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.0% 43.9% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.2% 59.1% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,657 (62.7%) 284,997 (60.1%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,528 (59.9%) 314,788 (57.3%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,736,301 (64.1%, +0.1) 3,536,781 (60.6%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Brown – 69,827 cases (+14) (402 deaths) (+5)

Calumet – 11,481 cases (97 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,983 cases (+1) (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,307 cases (+4) (280 deaths) (+1)

Door – 6,560 cases (59 deaths)

Florence - 807 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,293 cases (+1) (240 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 2,426 cases (47 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,724 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,171 cases (+1) (52 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,305 cases (70 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,548 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,862 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (66 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,228 cases (+3) (156 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 9,635 cases (+0) (100 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,845 (13 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,911 cases (+28) (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,298 cases (+0) (92 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 42,233 cases (+10) (342 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 9,722 cases (+3) (123 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,300 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (257 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,284 cases (+2) (193 deaths)

Waushara – 4,964 cases (+0) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,666 cases (+11) (327 deaths)

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

