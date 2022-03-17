WIAA state previews: Ashwaubenon & Roncalli

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament tips off in Madison on Thursday.

Ashwaubenon High School is set to make just its 2nd appearance ever. The 4th-seeded Jaguars will face top seed Pewaukee Friday afternoon in a Division 2 semifinal. Seeking their first gold ball, these Jags will look to leader Marcus Tomashek, who scored 26.5 points per game this year. But he’s not the only reason Ashwaubenon is still playing.

“I really think they don’t want to lose,” said coach Mark Tomashek. “I really think they believe in themselves and like playing with each other. And, again, they don’t want to lose.”

“We just have relentless work ethic,” said senior Cayden Walton. “We come here every day, work hard, and get the job done.”

“You make a team not by what you do at practice, but by what you do outside of practice,” said senior Sam Hurley. “And we have a lot of guys who do a lot of things outside or practice and we are just such close friends.”

We have area representations in all 5 divisions. In D4, Roncalli is the 2 seed and plays late Thursday night. The Jets are back to state for the first time since going 3 straight years from 2017-2019. Senior Luke Pautz poured in 56 pts in the Sectional semifinals, including an amazing 44 in the 2nd half to help Roncalli overcome a 9-point halftime deficit.

Pautz has scored more than 26 per game all year.

“Everybody sees the points that he scores and rebounds he gets, but what a lot of people see how he interacts with the players on the team, the younger players in the program, and just the students in our school,” said Roncalli coach Joe Garceau. “He is just a great leader.”

“I don’t care how many points I am putting up, as long as we are winning games and guys are happy,” Pautz said. “Whoever is shooting the ball, just shoot it with confidence.”

“It’s amazing,” said senior Joseph Witczak. “It’s nice knowing you have such an amazing superstar teammate like that, but he is also super unselfish.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.