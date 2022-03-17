A WEE BIT CLOUDY FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Cooler air is flowing into northeast Wisconsin on a west-northwest breeze. While temperatures will still be well above average for the middle of March, it won’t be quite as warm as it was yesterday. Look for highs mainly in the 50s, with a few spots in the 40s across northern Wisconsin.

It’s going to be mild and a wee bit cloudy on your St. Patrick’s Day. However, some peeks o’ sun are likely at times, especially during the midday hours. We’re expecting the clouds to thicken up during the afternoon, with a few light showers SOUTH of Highway 10 into this evening. That said, most of your holiday will be dry despite the often gray skies.

We’re also tracking our next weathermaker, which will bring a late blast of wintry weather across eastern Wisconsin... Look for a round of slushy snow and some mixed precipitation tomorrow afternoon through early Saturday morning. It’s possible that 1-3″ of wet snow falls in the Fox Valley and east towards the lakeshore. Roads will likely become slippery heading into Friday evening. Meanwhile, folks across the Northwoods will probably stay dry.

Temperatures will rise again over the weekend. By the time we reach Sunday, we’ll be basking in bright sunshine, with highs back into the 50s... Just in time for the first official day of spring!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 10-20 MPH

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: A wee bit cloudy. Some peeks o’ sun. Not as warm. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Evening light rain SOUTH. Brisk winds late. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Wet snow develops. A wintry mix may fall... 1-3″ possible across eastern Wisconsin. HIGH: 38 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: A daybreak mix or snow, then some afternoon sun. Blustery. HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Sunny and milder... The first official day of spring! HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Snow or a wintry mix NORTH. Blustery. HIGH: 42

