WBAY AT 69: A journey through the decades of Green Bay’s original TV station

By WBAY news staff
Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was March 17, 1953, when WBAY-TV 2 went on the air in Green Bay. We were the second television station on air in the state of Wisconsin. We were the first in Northeast Wisconsin.

From Bobby Nelson to Bill Jartz, our broadcasting history is deep in this community. Some of you remember The Vince Lombardi Show and Captain Hal from the glory days. As years passed, technology changed rapidly-- from black and white to color--- from film to videotape--- to digital and high definition.

Take a journey through the decades with us:

1950s

1970s

1980s

1990S

