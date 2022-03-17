Packers officially trade Davante Adams to Raiders
Green Bay to receive Raiders’ 1st and 2nd round picks in 2022 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is saying goodbye to Green Bay. The Packers officially traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday afternoon.
“It’s never easy moving on from a player and person the caliber of Davante Adams,” said general manger Brian Gutekunst in a statement. “We have so much respect for all that Davante gave on and off the field during his eight seasons in Green Bay as he was integral to all that we’ve accomplished,” said Gutekunst. “He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Packers and we look forward to him being enshrined into the Packers Hall of Fame one day. We wish nothing but the best for Davante, his wife Devanne and the rest of their family moving forward.”
Those “prime picks” are the Raiders 1st and 2nd round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports. The 1st rounder is 22nd overall (the Packers have the 28th overall selection). The second round pick from the Raiders is the 53rd overall.
Field Yates of ESPN says Adams’ five-year deal, $142.5 million contract is the largest ever for a wide receiver. “A truly massive contract,” Yates says.
The Packers put the franchise tag on Adams last week so he wouldn’t become an unrestricted free agent. Earlier this week, Adams reportedly told the team he would not play on the franchise tag. Reports say the Packers offered Adams the same money as the Raiders, but Adams wanted to play elsewhere.
Adams and Aaron Rodgers were long thought to be a package deal this offseason, and Rodgers signed his massive contract extension earlier this week. Rodgers was aware of the trade talks, according to ESPN.com Packers reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky.
Adams is coming off his second consecutive 1st Team All-Pro season, setting the Packers single-season records for catches (123) and receiving yards (1,553). He and Rodgers connected for 68 touchdowns in their 8 seasons together, the most prolific TD combo in team history. Adams is the only player in NFL history with three seasons (2018, 2020-21) of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving TDs. And no other receiver in NFL history has more than Adams’ 8 career games with 10-plus catches, 100-plus receiving yards and multiple TD catches.
News of the trade hit teammates hard on Thursday night.
