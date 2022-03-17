Packers officially trade Davante Adams to Raiders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is saying goodbye to Green Bay. The Packers officially traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday afternoon.

“It’s never easy moving on from a player and person the caliber of Davante Adams,” said general manger Brian Gutekunst in a statement. “We have so much respect for all that Davante gave on and off the field during his eight seasons in Green Bay as he was integral to all that we’ve accomplished,” said Gutekunst. “He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Packers and we look forward to him being enshrined into the Packers Hall of Fame one day. We wish nothing but the best for Davante, his wife Devanne and the rest of their family moving forward.”

Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

Those “prime picks” are the Raiders 1st and 2nd round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports. The 1st rounder is 22nd overall (the Packers have the 28th overall selection). The second round pick from the Raiders is the 53rd overall.

Field Yates of ESPN says Adams’ five-year deal, $142.5 million contract is the largest ever for a wide receiver. “A truly massive contract,” Yates says.

Davante Adams' 5-year deal is not only the largest ever for a wide receiver, it's the largest contract for *any* non-QB in NFL history both in terms of average annual value ($28.5M) and total value ($142.5M).



A truly massive contract. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2022

The Packers put the franchise tag on Adams last week so he wouldn’t become an unrestricted free agent. Earlier this week, Adams reportedly told the team he would not play on the franchise tag. Reports say the Packers offered Adams the same money as the Raiders, but Adams wanted to play elsewhere.

Davante Adams’ deal includes $67.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/7m48mpqVKl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Adams and Aaron Rodgers were long thought to be a package deal this offseason, and Rodgers signed his massive contract extension earlier this week. Rodgers was aware of the trade talks, according to ESPN.com Packers reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky.

Per a source, the Packers we’re willing to pay Adams equally to what the Raiders are with this new deal but Adams preferred to play elsewhere.



Aaron Rodgers was aware of the developments with Adams as they unfolded in recent days. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 17, 2022

Adams is coming off his second consecutive 1st Team All-Pro season, setting the Packers single-season records for catches (123) and receiving yards (1,553). He and Rodgers connected for 68 touchdowns in their 8 seasons together, the most prolific TD combo in team history. Adams is the only player in NFL history with three seasons (2018, 2020-21) of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving TDs. And no other receiver in NFL history has more than Adams’ 8 career games with 10-plus catches, 100-plus receiving yards and multiple TD catches.

News of the trade hit teammates hard on Thursday night.

🤯🤯🤯 — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) March 17, 2022

Damnnnnnnnnnnnn — Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) March 17, 2022

Damn 😶 — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) March 17, 2022

Final thought (for now) on the Davante Adams trade: His agents Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman confirm that the #Packers offered more money than the contract he’ll sign in Las Vegas.



Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the #Raiders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

