Racine County jury finds woman guilty in 1999 homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman accused of killing her housekeeper and dumping her body in a southern Wisconsin cornfield in 1999 has been found guilty of criminal charges.

A jury in Racine County on Wednesday found 66-year-old Linda La Roche guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. For nearly two decades the victim was known only as Jane Doe.

Advances in DNA technology eventually led to her identification as 23-year-old Peggy Lynn Johnson. She lived with La Roche and her family at their home in McHenry, Illinois were she worked as a nanny and housekeeper.

La Roche was accused of physically abusing Johnson for years, which led to her death.

