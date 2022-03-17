Pulaski man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection, accused of pepper spraying law enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Pulaski man has been arrested on charges for allegedly using pepper spray against law enforcement in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The Department of Justice identified the man as Riley D. Kasper. A criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia charges Kasper with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon to inflict bodily injury, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses.

CLICK HERE to read the DOJ’s statement of facts in the case.

Kasper was arrested in Ashland. He appeared before a federal judge in the Western District of Wisconsin Thursday. Kasper was released on conditions and ordered to attend a Zoom hearing with a federal magistrate in the District of Columbia on March 22 at 1 p.m.

Conditions of release include surrendering his passport and no possession of weapons. He’s not allowed to travel outside of the Western District of Wisconsin except for court hearings.

At about 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, Kapser sprayed an aerosol cannister of what is believed to be pepper spray towards law enforcement trying to secure the Capitol. Rioters had stormed the building in attempt to stop the confirmation of the election of President Joe Biden.

Kasper talked about it on social media, according to prosecutors.

“I pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home,” and “As you can see in that video, it was my group that busted the first gate and kept chasing the cops down and pushing them back at the capitol.”

The next day, Kasper communicated the following on social media: “You charge that line and start spraying they start running for cover like you’re coming at them with an ak” and “there is definitely something satisfying about pepper spraying cops in riot gear …”

From the DOJ’s Statement of Facts: “On January 18, 2021, the FBI received a tip from a confidential human source (”CS-1″), which included screenshots of a January 7, 2021, Facebook post by Riley D. Kasper of Green Bay, Wisconsin, containing images of locations appearing to be in Washington, D.C., with the caption, “Trump rally Washington, D.C.!” One such screenshot is reproduced here:”

Riley Kasper Facebook post (Department of Justice)

Prosecutors say videos posted on YouTube show a person spraying an aerosol cannister toward federal officers. Investigators reviewed booking photos of previous Kasper arrests and were able to identify him as the suspect.

Prosecutors say Riley Kasper used pepper spray on Jan. 6. (Department of Justice)

A Kasper family member was able to positively identify him as the person in the videos, according to investigators.

Kasper’s financial records showed fuel purchases from Wisconsin to Washington between Jan. 5 and Jan. 7.

The investigators shared several messages Kasper allegedly sent on Facebook.

“I woke up at 3am on Tuesday packed up and s--t, drove 18 hours and got to the train station at 5am yesterday and went straight to dressing and on the trump train Then fought cops all day got pepper sprayed more times than I can count, maced, hit with batons, and f--ing shot and then kept going until now my only sleep in all of that 48 hours of craziness was I parked at a truck stop from 2am to 4am just now.”

“A lot of the people who were there are planning to go back on the 20th for Biden’s inauguration or hopefully lack there of [sic]. You better not b--h out this time, I’m giving you a bunch of time to plan and prepare lol. If you’re worried about the pepper spray and tear gas don’t be, mostly works on Biden b--hes lol. Tear gas is basically just a tiny bit worse than campfire smoke, actually campfire smoke hurts your eyes worse, but you get a tingling in your lungs when you get a breath of it. Pepper spray is a bit worse, when you get hit it’s f--king instant and for atleast [sic] 2 seconds you cannot open your eyes probably not even with your fingers lol then it’ll start being a bit better but your eyes will burn. If you keep water with you just splash it in your eyes and blink and it’s just a little irritated but it’s pretty much back to normal, definitely at that point you’re ready to grab your pepper spray and charge those f--kers” (emphasis added)”

“Dude cops are p--sies, they absolutely do not want to get pepper sprayed! You charge that line and start spraying they start running for cover like you’re coming at them with an ak and then cause they p--sy out I would blindly ram my body into The temporary fence they had there cause you know they f--king sprayed me on my charge but totally worth the 5-10 seconds of pain to have everyone charge and move the fence back like 5-10 feet when the cops are running”

“I don’t know what it is, can’t quite put my finger on It. But there is definitely something satisfying about pepper spraying cops in riot gear and watching them run from you like a b--h even though they have face masks, billy clubs and full f--king body armor” (emphasis added)

The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee and Washington Field Offices

In the last 14 months, more than 775 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.