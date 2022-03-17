Advertisement

Newly discovered saber-toothed cat found in southern California

Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A newly discovered species of prehistoric cat was unearthed in southern California.

On Tuesday, the San Diego Natural History Museum unveiled the fossilized jaw and teeth from a species found in San Diego County.

The newly discovered species of prehistoric cats were one of the first species to exclusively...
The newly discovered species of prehistoric cats were one of the first species to exclusively eat meat.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)

Scientists believe the saber-toothed animal lived over 40 million years ago and was about the size of a bobcat. It was also one of the first species to have an exclusively meat-based diet.

They say the new kind of hunter was a part of a mysterious group of animals that are now completely extinct.

Researchers believe the predator’s traits still live on in “true cats” that are hyper-carnivores, including some house cats.

Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Davante Adams deal largest ever for wide receiver
"Baby Theresa" sketch
WATCH LIVE: Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
A video screenshot of Riley Kasper on Jan. 6, 2021.
Pulaski man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection, accused of pepper spraying law enforcement
Suspect in Capital Credit Union robbery.
Police release photos of Capital Credit Union robbery suspect

Latest News

Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
Deanna Cook, left, poses for a photograph with her mother Colleen at their home in Malden,...
House passes bill to prohibit discrimination based on hair
A Tennessee woman is helping her Ukrainian family escape the Ukrainian-Russian conflict through...
Ukrainian woman helping family back home through art sales in US
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer
"Baby Theresa" sketch
WATCH LIVE: Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case