Manitowoc to move school board meetings back in-person after a week of virtual meetings due to safety concerns

The school board said they do not feel a police presence would help ease their situation but instead add more tension and plan to move things virtual if tensions rise again.
The board's upcoming meeting is set to take place in person Tuesday, March 21.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - In early February, a man walked on stage during a Manitowoc school board meeting, scaring board members and community members.

Dave Nickel, the president of the school board said that incident was just one of many hostile events the school board has endured.

“Ten months ago and we started to get people who were agitated and you know sending us threatening messages and it was not making our meetings very conducive to operations,” Nickels said. “People were telling us, citizens were telling me that they were scared to come to our meetings. Board members were concerned.”

Last Tuesday, the board moved their meeting virtual due to safety concerns.

“We wanted to make sure that people were safe and could still participate, but in a safe and healthy environment,” Nickels said.

A group of parents and two board members, one being Collin Braunel gathered together for the online meeting at a nearby hotel to listen in as they did not agree with the rest of the board’s decision. They felt it took away the communities opportunity to participate.

“We need to have the ability for those people to speak their peace, whether it be thumbs up or thumbs down,” Braunel said.

Braunel said a police presence would be a better solution.

“We have police to protect us. We’ll have a police officer there, we have them in our schools, you know, and that’s okay. Then now all of a sudden it’s we can’t have them at board meetings,” Braunel said.

The school board said they do not feel a police presence would help ease their situation but instead add more tension and plan to move things virtual if tensions rise again.

The board’s upcoming meeting is set to take place in person Tuesday, March 21.

Like all other second-of-the-month meetings, public input will not be accepted, but people can listen in

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

