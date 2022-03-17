Local bar manager speaks on second year since pandemic lockdowns began

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Patrick’s day celebrations are taking place all over the country today, especially here in Wisconsin.

But just two years ago, the Irish Holiday was not as cheerful with the COVID-19 lockdown closing doors for an indefinite amount of time around the state.

Bars were ordered to close starting at 5:00 p.m. on St. Patrick’s day in 2020. Many businesses had a difficult time due to the pandemic, losing money due to the pandemic and dealing with frequent staffing shortages.

However, two years later, a manager at Green Bay’s St. Brendan’s Inn says the bar is ready to bring back the St. Patrick’s Day traditions.

“This year I would say things are back to normal or as normal as they could be at this point in time. We’ve gotten several phone calls and inquiries leading up to all this showing us that this will be a celebration to look forward to this year.” Kelsie Basten, the front end manager at the hotel and Irish pub, said. “We’ve got hundreds of corned beef again.”

She also says the hotel is booked, and crowds numbering in the thousands are expected to be at the pub there today.

