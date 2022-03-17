Fundraiser held for victims of deadly Sturgeon Bay fire, still struggling to find housing

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A benefit concert took place in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday night to help support the victims of a deadly fire three weeks ago.

That blaze led to the arrest of a 57-year-old man for two counts of reckless homicide.

The Butch’s Bar fundraising was held on the second floor of Door County Fire Company.

“They were the place for a lot of workers and other people from town to live,” Door County Fire Company Owner Ken Glashaeen said of Butch’s Bar. “They had a number of apartments or rooms upstairs. A lot of young man or older man. The workers in our community, that’s where they’d go.”

Sturgeon Bay-based musician Chris Bishop helped organize Wednesday night’s show. It was free to get in, but attendees were encouraged to donate to the Untied Way of Door County, which set up a fund to help those impacted and displaced by the blaze.

“We’ve been doing temporary shelter at local hotels, some have been staying with friends and family. But we haven’t been able to find that affordable housing for their next step,” Amy Kohlne, executive director of the United Way of Door County, said.

The event was chosen for Wednesday because Butch’s Bar over the last six years hosted free Wednesday night jam sessions that brought musicians from around the area to perform.

“You have that one solid place, like you know every Wednesday night there’s going to be music somewhere. It’s really detrimental for a small town when it disappears,” Genevieve Heyward, a musician based in Sturgeon Bay, said.

The fire on February 22nd killed two residents living in apartments located on the second floor of Butch’s Bar. A tenant, 57-year-old Anthony Gonzalez, was arrested in connection with the blaze.

