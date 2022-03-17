Advertisement

Evers not picking favorites in US Senate primary

Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers(wsaw)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
(AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says he’s not picking favorites in the crowded Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, not even his 2018 running mate.

Evers told the audience at a Wispolitics.com luncheon in Madison on Thursday that he doesn’t have a favorite in the race.

Pressed by host Jeff Mayers on why he’s not endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, his 2018 running mate, the governor said that as the party’s elected leader it would be wrong for him to pick a favorite.

He said he knows many of the candidates and they’re all good people and he’s looking forward to a “robust” primary.

