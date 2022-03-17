Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County officials have charged a Milwaukee woman in the 2009 “Baby Theresa” death case.

On March 17, nearly 13 years after the death of Baby Theresa, a charge of concealing the death of a child was filed against Karin S. Luttinen. Investigators say DNA evidence from the scene and advances in technology led them to Luttinen.

“Baby Theresa” was found dead on April 29, 2009. Officials responded to Lone Road in the Township of Theresa and found a baby in a garbage bag in some woods. A criminal complaint filed against Luttinen says the trash bag was swabbed for DNA and sent to the State Crime Lab for analysis. Swabs from the bag and a maxi pad wrapping in the bag included the same major component female DNA profile, according to the complaint. There was at least one DNA type at each genetic marker in common with the baby. Analysts assumed it to be the profile of the biological mother.

The girl was eight pounds, full term and “appeared very healthy.” Autopsy findings found the baby suffered no trauma and toxicology was negative for drugs. The medical examiner’s office ruled it a “fetal death.”

“It is apparent that the biological mother sought prenatal care or took care of herself during the pregnancy,” investigators said.

Investigators were able to use Family Tree DNA to match Luttinen to the baby. In January of 2021, they visited Luttinen, who denied ever being pregnant. She voluntarily provided a DNA sample.

They also spoke to a man who had been in a relationship with Luttinen since 2002. This witness also provided a DNA sample.

On March 1, 2021, a DNA analyst from the State Crime Lab stated that Karin Luttinen was the major component source for the maxi pad wrappings.

On March 4, 2021, an analyst reported that DNA from dried blood from the infant was a match with the profiled developed from Luttinen and the witness.

“The source of the DNA profile on this item could therefore be the biological child of Karin S. Luttinen and Witness S. Based on the profiles obtained, it is at least one trillion times more likely that the source of this DNA profile is the biological child of Karin S. Luttinen and Witness S than the biological child of any random person unrelated to Karin S. Luttinen and Witness S,” reads the analysis.

Investigators followed up with Luttinen and “Witness S” about the crime lab results. They informed “Witness S” that he was the father and Karin was the mother.

“Oh my God, are you kidding me? Oh my God. I don’t think she knew either. That’s why we took the test. We knew it wouldn’t be us. I don’t want to say this is funny but by far the weirdest thing that I’ve experienced in all my life,” said Witness S.

The complaint reads, “Witness S placed his phone on speaker so Karin Luttinen could hear. Again, I requested an interview to discuss the crime lab results because Witness S is the father and ‘you are the mother.’ Karin Luttinen replied, ‘OK.’ Witness S spoke softer and I heard him say, ‘Should we get an attorney?’ Karin Luttinen asked that she call me back and the phone call ended.”

Luttinen and Witness S agreed to follow up interviews.

An agent asked Witness S if Karin received medical treatment back then, “No, I didn’t know anything, we both were enjoying our lives, and we both got big, I didn’t know. I don’t think she knew until it was too late,” he said.

Karin Luttinen provided several statements to law enforcement. She said she did not know she was pregnant at first. She said she thought she was in denial.

“Karin Luttinen thought that towards the end (of her pregnancy) she knew for sure that she was pregnant but her mind was not grasping the concept,” reads the complaint.

She said she delivered the baby herself in her bathtub. She said she did not hear the baby cry or see the baby move. She passed out and when she came to she panicked. Luttinen said she grabbed a garbage bag and put the baby in the bag. She got in her car and “drove aimlessly.”

“When Karin Luttinen stopped her car, she checked on the living status of her child. She touched the baby but did not feel movement. Her baby’s eyes remained closed. Karin Luttinen did not say anything to her baby after placing her baby in the woods. In her mind, she wanted to say something to her baby,” reads the complaint.

Luttinen said no one else knew what happened, including her partner.

“Karin Luttinen said Witness S did not catch on when that she was pregnant. She described their sex life as normal ebbs and flows; quite a bit or none at all. At the end of the pregnancy, sex was not a priority in life. Karin Luttinen said she looked normal, like the same person. She did not look pregnant,” reads the complaint.

The complaint continues, “Karin Luttinen said she was scared for Witness S, for her family, and for herself because she does not want to go to jail. Karin Luttinen said she didn’t know to repent for this.”

Forensic Pathologist Dr. Phillip Kelley was asked questions about the birth of Baby Theresa.

“Since the pre-labor, labor, and delivery of Baby Theresa was unwitnessed, there is no way to identify if there were any disruptions that may have caused a fetal demise. Disruptions can include umbilical cord defects, infection in the uterus, the mother had medical issues, etc. Since there is no cause of death because a separate existence could not be determined, there is no viable answer for concrete disruptions in this case,” Kelley said. “The child was not deceased for a long period of time either inside or outside of the womb. If the child’s demise was while in utero, it would have only been for a couple of days. If the child’s demise was outside utero, the demise would have occurred a short time after being outside utero. With the information available, it appears that the child was expelled and either died during the delivery or shortly thereafter. The child could have been born in the water, not retrieved, and drowned. The determination cannot be made because there was no placenta or membranes to examine.”

