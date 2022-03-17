COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 9 hospitalizations, 2nd lowest increase in our records

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Only 9 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past day, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Thursday. That’s the 2nd fewest in our records dating back almost 2 years to April 21, 2020. On May 7, 2020, and two days in June, 2020, there were no hospital admissions recorded.

Despite that very low number of new admissions, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says after taking discharges and deaths into account, there are currently 2 more COVID-19 patients hospitalized than yesterday, with 254 in hospitals, including 50 in ICU. The number in ICU is 3 fewer than yesterday (there haven’t been fewer than 50 COVID-19 patients in ICU in the state since around July 23, so watch this space).

Northeast health care region hospitals have 30 patients, with 5 in ICU -- that’s 1 more in ICU but 1 fewer patient overall than Wednesday. Fox Valley hospitals have 16 patients -- 2 more than a day ago; none is in ICU.

The DHS says the latest test results confirmed 452 new COVID-19 cases. The 7-day average is sitting at 344 per day, a very slight change in the rolling average from 347 yesterday. The average positivity rate sits at 2.8% for a third day -- this is the percentage of all tests in the last 7-day period that are positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Only Brown and Winnebago counties had double-digits, with 16 and 13 new cases, respectively. Thirteen counties had cases in the single digits. Four counties didn’t report any new cases but two of them, Forest and Waushara counties, reported COVID-19 deaths.

The 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths is back up to 10, after dropping to 9 for one day. The DHS says 8 deaths that happened within the past month were reported. The death toll increased by 27, but 19 of those deaths were beyond the 30-day limit to be counted in the average. In Northeast Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties each reported 3 deaths, and Forest, Marinette and Waushara counties each reported 1.

As we told you yesterday, the DHS says virus activity is high in 49 counties and moderate in 13, moving 10 counties to the “moderate” category from a week ago. There are no counties where the spread of the virus is critically high, very high or low. In Northeast Wisconsin, the virus’s spread is moderate in Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Sheboygan and Waushara counties; it’s high in the rest.

COVID-19 vaccinations saw a slight bump from the day before, which is only the 2nd time in eight weeks that doses administered increased two days in a row.

The number of unvaccinated Wisconsin residents fell by 631. There are now 3,735,695 Wisconsinites who rolled up their sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccine, or 64.0% of the population (about 6% of the population is too young to qualify for a vaccine). The number of Wisconsinites who completed their vaccine series rose by 858, to 3,535,833, or 60.6% of the population. Almost 1 in 3 state residents have also had a booster shot, that’s currently 1,935,675 Wisconsinites, which is 33.2% of the population.

Seven of the 20 counties we’re tracking saw increases in the past day in the percentage of residents having at least one vaccine dose, completing their vaccine series, or both.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/23.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 61.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 59.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/54.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/59.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 69.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 71.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.5% 62.7% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.8% 54.6% Dodge (87,839) 52.5% (+0.1) 50.1% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.3% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.5% 49.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% 53.0% Forest (9,004) 52.7% 49.9% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.5% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.9% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.6% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% (+0.1) 58.1% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.3% 50.8% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.2% 76.4% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.8% 51.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.1% 61.3% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.8% 46.0% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.8% 60.1% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.4% 53.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.0% (+0.1) 43.9% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.2% (+0.1) 59.1% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,591 (62.7%) 284,900 (60.0%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,463 (59.9%) 314,699 (57.2%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,735,695 (64.0%) 3,535,833 (60.6%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,813 cases (+16) (397 deaths)

Calumet – 11,481 cases (+1) (97 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,982 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,303 cases (+7) (279 deaths)

Door – 6,560 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Florence - 807 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,292 cases (+4) (238 deaths) (+3)

Forest - 2,426 cases (+0) (47 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,722 cases (39 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,170 cases (+1) (52 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,305 cases (70 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,547 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,863 cases (+1) (66 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,225 cases (+3) (155 deaths)

Marinette - 9,635 cases (+1) (99 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,883 cases (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,845 (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,298 cases (+2) (91 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,223 cases (+4) (340 deaths) (+3)

Shawano – 9,719 cases (+3) (123 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,302 cases (+1) (257 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,282 cases (+2) (193 deaths)

Waushara – 4,964 cases (+0) (70 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 43,656 cases (+13) (327 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

