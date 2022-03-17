Bomb squad responds to bomb threat at Two Rivers High School

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Rivers police and the Brown/Outagamie County Bomb Squad responded to a bomb threat at Two Rivers High School on Thursday.

Police say their dispatch center received the call at 10:40 A.M. about a bomb in the school.

School is on break, but the staff and any students inside were evacuated. The school was searched but no explosive devices were found and everyone was allowed back inside.

The police department says schools across the state have been receiving bomb threats. These included Manitowoc and Algoma schools. “It is believed these ‘swatting’ type incidents are being made by parties overseas,” a statement from the police department reads.

