Algoma High School locked down after bomb threat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bomb threat was called in to Algoma High School Thursday.

Sheriff Matt Joski of the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office says dogs are sweeping and clearing the high school and locked down the elementary school as a precaution.

Authorities believe it is not a credible threat due to “bomb” cases in other places today as reports of bomb threats in the Manitowoc School District were also made.

The threats may not be serious, but police say they want to do everything to keep kids safe and clear the building.

