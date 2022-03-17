3 children have died from the flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Three children have died from complications from influenza in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services.

These are the first pediatric influenza-related deaths for this flu season.

“DHS is deeply saddened to report these flu deaths in Wisconsin this influenza season,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “It is important to remember that along with COVID-19, other communicable diseases such as flu are circulating in our communities. Each of these alone can pose serious health risks for children, and co-infection can occur. It is not too late for Wisconsinites to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.”

DHS says the number of flu cases and hospitalizations are rising in Wisconsin. The state encourages people to get the flu vaccine.

The vaccine is especially recommended for people at greater risk of becoming seriously ill, those who are pregnant, those over the age of 65 and people with chronic health conditions.

The state also recommends getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tips for avoiding the flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

