Around 190 jobs impacted by Green Bay’s Day Street mill closing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific’s Day Street Mill in Green Bay is shutting down.

The facility is set to close over the next 18 months, according to Georgia-Pacific’s media representative.

“The decision to shut down the mill is not a reflection of the hard work that Day Street employees have performed throughout the years to serve Georgia-Pacific’s customers. They have done an admirable job in operating these lines as safely and productively as possible,” Georgia-Pacific Public Affairs Manager Chris Brennan wrote in a media release.

Parts of the mill are closing at different times. Tissue manufacturing will end in mid-May, while other parts of the mill close in September. The mill will continue to manufacture napkins until fall 2023.

Approximately 190 jobs are impacted by the closure. Employees have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Georgia-Pacific locations in Green Bay.

“Anytime you see a significant closure, it’s a huge impact for our community. It’s something you take with a heavy heart,” Green Bay Alderman Brian Johnson said. “Recognizing the long history of that facility, a 100 years here in Green Bay. So we’re sad to see it leave but we also recognize the opportunity that comes with that.”

The Day street mill has been around since 1901.

The company release said the decision comes due to a combination of “changing customer demand, bath tissue upgrades and investments at other Georgia-Pacific facilities, and less competitive assets at the Day Street mill.”

“Georgia-Pacific’s focus in the coming weeks and months is to continue to safely operate the mill while supporting our employees during the transition,” the release continued.

Georgia-Pacific’s media representative told WBAY the company notified all employees of the decision and believes this is the only unionized Georgia-Pacific shop in the Green Bay-area.

