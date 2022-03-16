Wisconsinites register properties as possible places for Ukraine refugees to live

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve all seen the images of Ukrainian refugees fleeing into neighboring countries. More than than a million are already in Poland as nations around the world, including the U.S., look at also possibly welcoming the displaced.

Ukrainetakeshelter.com is a website people around the world, including those in Northeast Wisconsin, are using to register as potential host families for Ukrainian refugees.

You just put in your information, how many people you’re wiling to take, what languages do you speak. You can put in any information you wanted. I was willing to take pets,” says Sarah Oberneder of Green Bay who registered on the site.

In the two weeks since the site was created by two Harvard University students, more than 20,000 people around the world have listed their homes, apartments, cottages, or even basements and empty bedrooms as possible places to shelter those displaced in Ukraine.

“Our website is extremely efficient and we basically, it’s efficient because we have the refugees contact the hosts and do all that kind of stuff, rather than having them wait who knows how long to be matched,” says Avi Schiffmann, one of the website creators.

The website creators tell Action 2 News the site has helped to place some of the displaced in other European countries. People who’ve registered their properties here in Northeast Wisconsin are hoping for that opportunity too, as they seek a way to help.

According to Sarah Oberneder, “When I was a little girl, my family always had foreign exchange students growing up, so I’ve often thought about how cool it would be to give that opportunity to my children, not that this is the same, but just welcoming someone into your home that is from a different culture I think is very educational and obviously these people have nowhere to go so they could come here, that would be great.”

Oleg Chebotarev was born, raised and educated in Ukraine. He now works and lives in Appleton. Seeing what’s happening in his home country, he was more than happy to register his Appleton property, adding, “Housing, it looks like it is a big complicated issue there.”

He even thought through the benefits the house he’s offering would be for a Ukrainian family. He says, “It’s pretty close and it’s a pedestrian area in Appleton where I’m at so it would probably be easier for them as far as getting to the places where they need to be. If they have children there’s a great park nearby.”

