WI doctors keep ‘cautious eye’ on Pfizer’s request for a 4th vaccine dose

Wis. (WBAY) - Pfizer has asked federal health officials to approve a fourth dose of its Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 65.

Almost 2 million booster doses of the vaccine have been given in the state, almost 700,000 of those into the arms of people 65 years and older.

But soon, the age group could be asked to line up and pull up a sleeve again for another dose?

“I think we really need to take a good hard look at the data … just to show us that it’s really necessary,” said Dr. Gregory DeMuri, UW-Health Kids. “I think that’s the question all of us have, is this going to really boost our antibody levels enough to make the juice worth the squeeze?”

Pfizer has yet to release the data publicly, but preliminarily, Pfizer said real-world data from Israel showed infections were 2 times lower and rates of severe illness were 4 times lower in those who received the fourth dose.

“I think this is something a lot of us are turning a very cautious eye to in the vaccine field. We want to make sure this is absolutely necessary. The vaccine is safe, but we don’t like to give anything that’s unnecessary in medicine,” said Dr. DeMuri. “There’s time and inconvenience and certainly a cost associated with it. As you said, Pfizer has other motivations potentially. But if it is something that the science supports, then I think you can count on a strong recommendation by the FDA and CDC .”

Right now, only the immunocompromised are urged to get a 4th dose.

So it begs the question, will everyone eventually be asked to get a fourth dose?

“That’s a good question. I think there are two issues there: One is do you need ongoing boosters like you need with tetanus every 10 years throughout your whole lifespan? Could this be a yearly shot? And then the second issue is, whether or not the variants of COVID change, the strains change. That’s what goes on with flu, that’s why there’s a yearly flu shot because the flu virus itself changes yearly and we adapt the vaccine every year to accommodate that. So those two questions are unanswered yet.”

“They’re talking about a fourth dose for the elderly and I suspect that there will be a fourth dose for all of us at some point in the not too distant future. If this is going to be an endemic illness, it may be something that we need to get every fall just like we’re supposed to get our flu shot every fall,” said Dr. Donald Beno, a pediatrician at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

As doctors wait for more data and guidance on a potential fourth dose, they are also keeping a close eye on Pfizer’s vaccine trial for kids ages 6 months to 4-years-old.

“Studies are still ongoing and they’re still collecting data trying to ensure that the dosing regimen is correct for different sizes. The hardest part for the sciences is that baby to four years is a huge amount of growth and children that are six months are very different than children who are four years old,” said Dr. Beno.

“I don’t think we’ll see anything, you know, in the next month or two, but hopefully by mid-summer.” Said Dr. DeMuri. “It’d be really nice to see something before school started in the fall so we can get that younger group immunized.”

