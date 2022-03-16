Ways to donate to Ukrainians

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Since before the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine, Action 2 News has covered efforts to keep Ukrainians in our hearts and minds. Here you’ll find efforts to collect donations for people in Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugees, including links and addresses.

If you’re planning a donation, we strongly encourage you to reach out to the organizer or organization to confirm they’re still accepting contributions and what kinds. For instance, one collection drive received an abundance of clothing and diapers and had greater need for military boots and first aid supplies.

Door County Candle Company makes $125,000 donation to non-profit helping Ukraine

https://www.wbay.com/2022/03/11/door-county-candle-company-makes-125000-donation-nonprofit-helping-ukraine/

Door County Candle Company in Sturgeon Bay has sold thousands of blue and yellow candles to benefit the people of Ukraine through Razom for Ukraine, a non-profit providing critical medical supplies. There is a 4 to 8 week wait for the vanilla candles, which are made by hand in small batches at Door County Candle Company, 5789 State Highway 42.

ORDER: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle

RAZOM FOR UKRAINE: https://razomforukraine.org/

Green Bay brand design company launches “Women Helping Women” initiative to help Ukrainian women, families

https://www.wbay.com/2022/03/09/local-green-bay-brand-design-company-launches-initiative-help-ukrainian-women-families/

The company released two T-shirt designs: “I Stand With Ukraine” and “Ukraine.” Both are in yellow and blue to represent the country’s flag. The shirts are on sale on the company’s website for $20 each with free shipping. They plan to ship out all orders by the end of the month. The goal is to sell 1,000 shirts by March 18 and send all the proceeds to the Urgent Action Fund (UAF) for Women’s Human Rights, a non-profit.

ORDER: https://shop.elevate97.com/

URGENT ACTION FUND: https://urgentactionfund.org/

Brewing Ukrainian-style beer to donate profits to conflict

https://www.wbay.com/2022/03/12/brewing-ukrainian-style-beer-donate-profits-conflict-enjoying-oshkosh-outdoor-winter-beer-fest/

Pravda in Lviv, one of Ukraine’s few microbreweries, posted beer recipes online -- the hope being breweries around the world would make the Ukrainian-style beer and send proceeds back to the nation. Bare Bones Brewery (BBB), 4362 County Rd S in Oshkosh, is brewing a strong wheat ale. The 8% alcohol beverage is still bubbling in a fermenter and will be ready to drink on March 25. At $12 for a six pack, it costs $6 to make and the other half of each purchase is being sent to the Ukrainian brewery which will disperse the contributions to the humanitarian efforts who need it most. BBB is hoping to donate up to $3,000.

PRE-ORDER: https://biermi.com/store/bare-bones/store

Other organizations accepting donations

The Federal Trade Commission reminds you to research charities before donating to verify it isn’t a scam. It recommends making the donation by credit card or check and to keep a record of all your donations.

Another way to show support is to be wary of what you share on social media. The Associated Press reported disinformation about the Russian invasion is spiking, and it can be difficult to discern what information online is confirmed. It is important to be skeptical of photos and videos you see on Facebook and to double-check the information is coming from a reputable source.

COLLECTION EFFORTS THAT HAVE ENDED

Needs for Ukraine donations change

https://www.wbay.com/2022/03/10/needs-ukraine-donations-change/

Volunteers were sorting through donations at St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church, 607 Ravenswood Dr., Green Bay, to package the most-needed items for immediate shipping, which include military gear and medical supplies -- stuff like boots, first aid kits and eye protection. Organizers began shipping items Friday morning, trucking it to Chicago.

Cash donations were being accepted at Cornerstone Mortgage, 1494 Mid Valley Dr., De Pere.

You can write a check to Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. and mail it to:

Attn: Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc.

1836 E. Edgewood Dr.

NUM 105-41

Appleton, WI 54913

Donations of medical supplies critically needed in Ukraine

https://www.wbay.com/2022/03/07/donations-medical-supplies-critically-needed-ukraine/

The Wisconsin Ukrainians are now directing their efforts to help the people of Ukraine by asking for donations of medical PPE, eye protection glasses, brand new military grade boots, and medical supplies.

Wisconsin Ukrainians: https://www.facebook.com/wisconsinukrainians/

DonorBox digital donations: https://donorbox.org/wisconsin-ukrainians/

Seaquest Orchards selling jam-packed crates to benefit Ukraine

https://www.wbay.com/2022/03/09/seaquist-orchards-selling-jam-packed-crates-benefit-ukraine/

Just two days after a Ukraine fundraiser went active on Seaquist Orchards’ website, more than 500 gift crate orders poured in. All the proceeds from a $30 gift crate, packed with cherry jam, whole cherry jam, and cherry raspberry jam, go to Samaritan’s Purse, an emergency relief nonprofit, at its field hospital in Ukraine. Seaquist, at 11482 Highway 42, Sister Bay, says to “keep your eyes peeled, because we all know that the need for help will likely only increase, and we hope to do another fundraiser, offering different products, in the near future.”

Seaquist Orchards: https://seaquistorchards.com/

Samaritan’s Purse: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/pray-for-the-crisis-in-ukraine

Volunteers help woodworker make toys for Ukraine refugees

https://www.wbay.com/2022/03/08/volunteers-help-woodworker-makes-toys-ukraine-refugees/

896 handcrafted toy cars are headed to Ukraine, thanks to Rick’s Toybox in Brown County. The man behind the mission, Rick Brunner, and numerous volunteers made the donation possible. The cars come with crayons and suckers. Brunner said the shipment also includes 50 mini flashlights he had on hand, as well as 66 drawing pads.

