WARM FOR THE MIDDLE OF MARCH

While it’s possible to run into a few slick spots on untreated roads, travel should be better this morning with less freezing fog. Look for hazy sunshine and some clouds today. Temperatures will rise nicely with a brisk southwest wind. For the first time this year, high temperatures will soar into the 60s from the Fox Valley and west into central Wisconsin. Areas closer to the lakeshore and across the Northwoods will see highs in the 50s, which is still well above normal for this time of year. This mild March weather will melt a chunk of the lingering snowpack across northern Wisconsin.

We’re expecting a cold front to move across the area tonight. As this boundary passes by, there’s a TINY chance of a light shower. Otherwise, we’re going to stay dry into St. Patrick’s Day, as we start a cooling trend. Highs tomorrow will vary from the upper 40s NORTH, to the mid 50s in the Fox Valley.

Keep an eye on the forecast heading into the weekend... The latest information suggests a storm system will brush us with a light wintry mix Friday and into Saturday morning. However, it’s also quite possible this storm tracks far enough south to avoid our area. The bottom-line is that there’s still some uncertainty in the forecast later this week, so stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: W/NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Sunshine and some clouds. Warm for March. Major melting across the Northwoods. HIGH: 61, with mostly 50s NORTH and LAKESIDE

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Cool and brisk. Maybe a shower? LOW: 42

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: A wee bit cloudy. Peeks o’ afternoon sunshine. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy and brisk. A wintry mix may develop. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: A chance of early wintry mix. Turning partly sunny. Blustery. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder with brisk winds... The first official day of spring! HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of a wintry mix. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.