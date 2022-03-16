State lawmakers respond to Zelenskyy’s address to congress

Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin state lawmakers responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea to congress Wednesday.

Action 2 News received statements from Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mike Gallagher.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis:

The fact that President Zelenskyy felt he had to come before a joint session of Congress and plead for the help he actually needs, that the Ukrainian people need to defend themselves against the atrocity and war crimes of Vladimir Putin, is proof that Biden is not doing what he should be doing. We should have supplied them a lot more lethal defensive weaponry before Putin ever invaded Ukraine. The Ukrainians are showing such courage. They need support and unfortunately, the Biden administration has been slow to action. They’ve been dragged into supplying this support. It’s shameful and displays Biden’s weakness and continued choice to lead from behind.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis:

President Zelensky’s address to Congress was powerful and a reflection of the courage and strength of the Ukrainian people. I believe we need to keep standing strong with Ukraine, our European allies, and NATO by continuing to provide them the support they need to defend against Putin’s war against freedom, and help our allies address the tragic humanitarian crisis he has created for millions of innocent Ukrainians.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis:

President Zelenskyy’s address to Congress was a powerful reminder that America must lead in order to prevent further death, chaos, and destruction in Ukraine. This means applying maximum pressure to the Russian economy by unleashing the power of American energy production, expanding air defense assistance, and providing critical new munitions such as Switchblade drones. We also need to send a clear message to the Chinese Communist Party that we will punish them if they intervene in the conflict in order to help Russia. The CCP must know we will make public any evidence of military assistance to Russia. We should also immediately ban the export of semiconductor equipment and design software to key CCP-directed firms while making clear this embargo will expand depending upon Chinese behavior. Furthermore, the SEC needs to end its negotiations with China over audit standards and accelerate the delisting of all Chinese companies in the US. The CCP and Russia have been waging a New Cold War against America and our allies for over a decade. It is time for us to wake up and start doing what is necessary to win.

Rep. Gallagher's statement following Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's virtual address to Congress. pic.twitter.com/bCdQH7qJ2q — Rep. Gallagher Press Office (@RepGallagher) March 16, 2022

Gallagher also recorded a video statement:

“It was very powerful. And he called he not only showed us in brutal fashion, just the the death and destruction on the ground in Ukraine as a result of of Russia’s brutality and its unprovoked aggression. At one point, he played a video that that showed just the devastation, the way in which children are suffering in Ukraine. He not only did that in a way that was very powerful, he called on the United States to lead, to act as a leader for peace. But, of course, what we’ve discovered in this crisis is that in order to have peace, you must be strong. Peace through strength is still the coin of the realm when it comes to geopolitics. And so what I took away from President Zelensky’s words was there’s much more we can and need to be doing in order to force a peaceful resolution of this crisis and force the Russians to back down. In my mind, that means applying maximum pressure to the Russian economy, not just with sanctions, but the missing pieces to unleash the full power of American energy production. We can also expand air defense assistance to Ukraine. So even though we’re not going to do a no fly zone, they have greater abilities to protect themselves from Russian jets. We can also continue to provide munitions and lethal assistance, as well as provide new munitions such as switchblade drones, which would be very... it would have a huge impact on the battlefield. I think the one area that we didn’t talk about this morning that needs to be called out is we need to send a clear message to the Chinese Communist Party that we will punish them if they intervene in the conflict in order to help Russia. They have effectively, behind the scenes, been in full support of Russia’s invasion. There’s a growing cooperation between Russia and China. China needs to know that we will make public any evidence of their military assistance to Russia. Russia has asked them for support. We should also immediately ban the export of semiconductor equipment and design software to key Chinese controlled firms, while making it clear that we’re prepared to expand that if they continue to support Russia or their assistance to Russia increases. This is yet another reminder that China and Russia have launched a new Cold War against America and our allies. They’ve been doing it for a long time. And this latest episode has been a massive wake up call for the West. It’s time for us to learn the right lessons and start doing what’s necessary in order to reestablish peace through strength.”

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis) has not yet released a statement.

