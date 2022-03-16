Reported bomb threat leads to evacuation of Roncalli High School

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Roncalli High School students and staff evacuated to a safe area after a reported bomb threat Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Mark Schroeder, Manitowoc police officers reported to the school around 11:35 a.m. Before officers arrived, school administration began safety protocol.

“An unknown party had contacted the Manitowoc Fire Department with the threat, which was immediately relayed to dispatch, and school administration,” a media release reads.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department bomb-sniffing K-9 unit assisted once the school was empty.

The incident is still under investigation, but police say they believe the suspect is not from the area.

