A QUIET & WARM MARCH DAY

If you’ve been outside today, you’ve probably noticed that the weather is pretty nice. Aside from it being breezy, it is mild for this time of the year. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the lower 60s for areas like the Fox Valley and Green Bay. Lakeside and up north, those high temperatures will stay in the 50s, but regardless, it is seasonably mild. Skies will be partly cloudy at times, but we will still see decent sunshine along with those mild temperatures. Enjoy it!

A weak cold front will pass through overnight. As this boundary passes by, there’s a chance of a passing shower. Otherwise, your St. Patrick’s day looks mild and dry. It will be a few degrees cooler compared to what we will see today, but 50s can still be expected for tomorrow. The weather will turn a bit more active Friday and into Saturday.

Forecast guidance continues to show a storm system impacting our area Friday into Saturday. This system will likely bring rain/and a wintry mix to the region. At the surface, temperatures will approach 40° during the day on Friday, but higher up in the atmosphere temperatures are much colder. This would mean we could see some snow mixing in at times, but it will likely turn into a sloppy mess. We’ll keep you updated as things become more certain.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: W/NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Major melting across the Northwoods. HIGH: 62, with mostly 50s NORTH and LAKESIDE

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. A stray shower is possible. LOW: 41

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy and brisk. A wintry mix develops. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: An early wintry mix, then drying out. Blustery. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and a bit breezy... The first official day of spring! HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of a wintry mix. HIGH: 45

