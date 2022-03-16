New projects, construction announced at Green Bay’s “State of the Shipyard District”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Shipyard District is preparing for an economic transformation, that’s how business and city leaders are putting it.

On Tuesday during the “State of the Shipyard District,” officials announced a new apartment building will be developed in that area amid a sense of optimism thanks in part to other investments being made.

“Moving the coal piles is essential to developing those 10 square-city blocks of land,” Tarl Knight, director of the Shipyard District, Inc said. “This is the final frontier of development in downtown. I think that people are going to be excited to see a clean, safe water front with more business, more residents moving down here.”

As Action 2 News previously reported, Governor Tony Evers announced a $15 million investment to help move the coal piles to the old Pulliam Plant located at the mouth of the Fox River.

RELATED: Governor announces $15 million for Pulliam site redevelopment, coal pile relocation

City leaders say in two years they hope some of the coal will start moving.

“We’ll start specific negotiations and discussions with C Reiss Coal Company once we know they have a spot to be relocated to,” Green Bay Development Director Neil Stechschutle said. “So that’s when we’ll be coming, looking at the first ten acres of their current site.”

Stechschulte revealed at the “State of the Shipyard District” that a real estate developer named Impact 7 is looking to build apartments at the old Badger Sheet Metal site at 420 S Broadway.

“They have a planning option that they look to hopefully be closing on, and kind of giving us a specific proposal for that development site, hopefully in the next 30 to 60 days,” Stechschulte said.

Last year another developer announced a $21 million project to construct 225-market rate apartments in the area.

RELATED: Apartment development agreement for Green Bay’s Shipyard district clears first hurdle

A popular music festival called ‘All Bands on Deck’ is also returning this year on September 10.

“Last year we had a music festival. It was Green Bay’s largest music festival at over 15 venues with 50 different performances by live bands and performers and we want to see more activity,” Knight said. “We want to see more festivals, more events down here. That bring the community out.”

In 2018, business leaders were upset when the Northwoods League baseball team formerly known as the Green Bay Bullfrogs pulled their plans to build a stadium in the Shipyard District, instead moving to Ashwaubenon.

RELATED: Broadway businesses disappointed over sunken Shipyard project

WATCH: Speakers discuss $21 million building project at State of the Shipyard event

We first alerted you that Gov. Evers announced $15 million in relief money to redevelop the former Brown County Pulliam Plant site and move coal piles.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.