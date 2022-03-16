Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Affordable housing in Door County

Gibraltar received approval for a TIF district for 10 years to fund infrastructure projects that will be needed for housing development
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT
GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Legislature recently approved the creation of a tax incremental financing (TIF) district for the Town of Gibraltar.

The 10-year term will allow the town to fund infrastructure projects that are needed to develop new housing by borrowing against future property tax revenue.

Chris Roth talks with Gibraltar Town Administrator Travis Thyssen about the TIF district and the need for affordable housing in Door County.

