INTERVIEW: Affordable housing in Door County

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Legislature recently approved the creation of a tax incremental financing (TIF) district for the Town of Gibraltar.

The 10-year term will allow the town to fund infrastructure projects that are needed to develop new housing by borrowing against future property tax revenue.

Chris Roth talks with Gibraltar Town Administrator Travis Thyssen about the TIF district and the need for affordable housing in Door County.

