COVID-19 spread remains high in 59 counties, moderate in 13

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The spread of the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin is down further from two weeks ago. The state Department of Health Services says virus activity is still high in 49 counties but it’s moderate in 13 -- that’s 10 more counties falling into the “moderate” label since last week. Over the past 14 days there were 104.7 cases for every 100,000 Wisconsin residents; that is down 14% in two weeks.

In Northeast Wisconsin, the virus’s spread is moderate in Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Sheboygan and Waushara counties. It’s high in the rest.

The DHS notes that case numbers are higher than two weeks ago in two counties: Marinette and Green. It’s shrinking in 7 counties, including Sheboygan. In 63 counties, case numbers showed no significant change over the last two weeks, further evidence that COVID-19′s precipitous decline in Wisconsin has leveled off.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows no counties with very high disease activity & 10 moving from high to medium. Remember, #DHSWI disease activity levels look at total new cases & percent change, while @CDCgov community levels focus on cases & hospital usage: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/Rz7w4abH8E — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 16, 2022

The 7-day average of coronavirus cases edged down slightly from 353 to 347 cases per day. That’s still a little higher than it was on Monday. The DHS says 433 new cases were confirmed in the past 24-hour period. Only two counties in WBAY’s viewing area, Brown and Winnebago, reported cases in the double digits. Fourteen counties reported new cases in the single digits. Four reported no new cases. The positivity rate was steady at 2.8% of all tests statewide in the last 7 days positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths fell from 10 to 9 per day. The DHS was informed of 37 COVID-19 deaths, and it says 24 of these happened more than a month ago so they’re not counted in the average of recent deaths. Seven of the 37 deaths were reported by 6 counties in WBAY’s viewing area: Brown (2), Door, Kewaunee, Langlade, Outagamie and Winnebago. The death rate rose to 0.90%, back to where it was in mid-January before the omicron surge caused new cases to wildly outpace fatal ones. Before the omicron surge, in early December, the death rate was 1.03% of all cases dating back to the start of the pandemic.

Thirty-one people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in the past day, the fewest hospitalizations reported on a weekday since the middle of July last year (the state doesn’t publish numbers on weekends and reports cumulative numbers on Mondays). Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 252 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 19 fewer than the day before, with 53 of them in ICU, which is an increase of 1. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region have 31 patients, with 4 of them in ICU -- 2 fewer in intensive care and 4 fewer in hospitals overall. Fox Valley hospitals have 2 more COVID-19 patients than yesterday, now treating 14, none of them in ICU.

Since last September, the DHS released a monthly side-by-side comparison of cases, hospitalizations and deaths for vaccinated and unvaccinated people by the 15th day of the following month. The report was not released last month for January, which would have shown how both groups fared or suffered during the omicron surge. The DHS cited technical difficulties. At the time of this writing, the report for February also hasn’t been published. We will keep watching for that update.

COVID-19 vaccinations were up slightly for a second day in a row. The number of Wisconsin residents having at least one dose of vaccine increased by 623, while the number completing their vaccine series rose by 925. The number of people getting a booster shot was more than those two combined, with 1,720. We expect to see the number of people completing their vaccine series fall over the next few weeks, since those numbers naturally follow the trend of first-time doses when people are due for a second shot three or four weeks later.

Currently, we still sit at 64.0% of the population having at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 60.6% of the population completing the vaccine series -- including 33.2% of Wisconsinites rolling up their sleeves for an additional booster shot.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/23.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

12 to 17: 61.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 59.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/54.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/59.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 69.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

In our update to vaccinations by county, only two counties saw increases in the percentage of residents getting their first shot or completing their vaccinations. Another two counties had their vaccination rates revised.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.5% 62.7% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.8% 54.6% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 52.4% 50.1% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% 74.3% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.5% 49.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% 53.0% Forest (9,004) 52.7% (+0.1) 49.8% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.5% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.9% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.4% 58.1% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.3% (+0.1) 50.8% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.2% 76.4% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.8% 51.0% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.1% 61.2% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.8% 46.0% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.8% 60.1% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.4% 53.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.1% 59.1% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,548 (62.7%) 284,841 (60.0%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,407 (59.9%) 314,621 (57.2%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,735,064 (64.0%) 3,534,975 (60.6%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 69,797 cases (+24) (397 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 11,480 cases (+2) (97 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,982 cases (+0) (86 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 24,296 cases (+5) (279 deaths)

Door – 6,559 cases (+1) (59 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 807 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,288 cases (+3) (235 deaths)

Forest - 2,426 cases (46 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,722 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,169 cases (+3) (52 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,305 cases (+2) (70 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,546 cases (+0) (42 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 4,862 cases (+0) (66 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 17,222 cases (+3) (155 deaths)

Marinette - 9,634 cases (+6) (98 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,883 cases (+4) (60 deaths)

Menominee – 1,845 (+1) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,296 cases (+1) (91 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,219 cases (+8) (337 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 9,716 cases (+2) (123 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,301 cases (+4) (257 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,280 cases (+4) (193 deaths)

Waushara – 4,964 cases (69 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,643 cases (+15) (327 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.