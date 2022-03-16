COOLER AND MORE ACTIVE TO FINISH THE WEEK

Hopefully you enjoyed today’s mild temperatures as highs surged into the 60s across parts of Northeast Wisconsin. Strong southwest winds will weaken overnight, and turn to the northwest as a cold front slides through the area. A few stray showers are possible along that front, but most will stay dry.

Behind that weak cold front on Thursday, temperatures will be limited to the lower 50s for highs. Still above average, but cooler than today. Scattered showers are possible across southern Wisconsin. But, most of us from the Fox Valley northward will stay dry with more clouds than sun. The weather will turn a bit more active Friday and into Saturday.

Forecast guidance continues to show a storm system impacting our area Friday into Saturday. This system will likely bring rain/and a wintry mix to the region. At the surface, temperatures will approach 40° during the day on Friday, but higher up in the atmosphere temperatures are much colder. This would mean we could see some snow mixing in at times, but it will likely turn into a sloppy mess. Travel problems likely don’t start to mount until Friday night as that wintry mix transitions to slushy snow. Some accumulation is expected. Stay tuned for updates!

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W/NW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. A stray shower is possible. LOW: 40

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: More clouds than sun. Slightly cooler. Showers SOUTH. HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy and brisk. A wintry mix develops. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: An early wintry mix, then drying out. Blustery. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and a bit breezy... The first official day of spring! HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers developing. HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix. Breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a continuing mix of rain and snow. HIGH: 41

