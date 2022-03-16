Advertisement

WATCH: Brillion Boys Basketball Hopes for First Title in Ten Years
By Adriana Torres
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Brillion last held up that gold ball ten years ago. They were the D3 state champions in 2012. A decade later, they hope to do it again.

“My brother was actually on that team,” Lions junior Jeremy Lorenz said. “I have some memories of the atmosphere and the buzz around the city and stuff around it, especially how cool it was to win it. It was definitely always a dream of mine coming into high school, growing up, to be playing on that stage on day.”

The team practiced in St. Norbert College’s gym on Tuesday in preparation of playing on a college level court at the Kohl Center this weekend.

As the No. 4 seed, Brillion will face the No.1 seed West Salem on Thursday in the semifinal.

“They’re really good. A lot of people will say that. They’re first ranked for a reason, they have one loss,” Brillion head coach Chad Shimek said. “Our guys are going to have to get through that initial rush, that initial push.”

They’ve had some close games to get to this point. They had a 64-63 regional final win over Denmark and then a sectional final win over Freedom, 39-38, to book their ticket to state.

We started off slow in almost every game in the tournament so far. We’ve just battled back,” Lions junior Caeden Holly said. “It’s become a big part of how we’ve played. We wanted to play in Madison all year, so it’s become true.”

“We’re determined. No one wants to go down there just cause it’s cool to be down there. Everyone wants to go down there and play and hopefully put ourselves in position to get some wins and hopefully come home with a trophy,” Lorenz said.

