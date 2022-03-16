Benefit concert for Butch’s Bar victims Wednesday night

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A benefit concert will be held Wednesday for victims of the fire at Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay.

The concert is being held at the Door County Fire Company, 38 S. 3rd Avenue, from 8 p.m. to midnight. There is no cover charge. The United Way of Door County will collect donations for victims of the February 22 fire that killed two people who lived above the bar. Residents lost everything. Authorities said the survivors narrowly escaped further tragedy.

Dozens of musicians will perform. The benefit is organized by Chris Bishop and Nick Orlock.

Butch’s Bar is remembered for Wednesday night jam sessions.

“It’s just been some place you can always count on being there, if you ever wanted to go play some music,” said organizer Chris Bishop.

“Those people that were living upstairs lost everything, like they have nothing now,” Orlock said. “It would be nice to raise some money for them, it’ll also be nice just to have like one kind of final hurrah for the Wednesday night jams that was every week for six years.”

One of the residents who lived in the building, 57-year-old Anthony Gonzalez, is charged with two counts of Second Degree Reckless Homicide, five counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and one count of Negligent Handling of Burning Material. He could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. A criminal complaint says Gonzalez spilled butane lighter fluid on his mattress and lit a cigarette, causing the inferno.

