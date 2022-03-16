Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heart of gold

A medical discovery could lead to more people having a heart of gold -- literally
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The little helicopter that could is getting a promotion. The Mars helicopter Ingenuity, which has far exceeded expectations, is getting a longer mission, more people assigned to its the mission, and a software upgrade. Brad Spakowitz has an update in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Brad also goes in-depth on news of the H5N1 avian bird flu spreading across the country. The biggest outbreak was here in Wisconsin at an egg farm.

Plus, a medical discovery could lead to heart patients having a heart of gold. Literally. Brad talks about how a sprinkling of gold dust is being used to treat heart disease and how the process works.

