WATCH: WIAA boys state preview: Gibraltar

Gibraltar High School is headed to state in boys basketball for the first time in school history
WATCH: WIAA boys state previews: Neenah & Gibraltar
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gibraltar High School is headed to state in boys basketball for the first time in school history. The team went 19-10 this season en route to Madison and has played as an underdog all tournament long. The Vikings are seeded 4th in the WIAA State Tournament in Division 5, and will face top seed Randolph in semifinal play Friday at 9:05 a.m.

“We know what we can do,” said senior Agel Jauregui. “We know what we have done in the past and what we have done in practice to get prepared for each game.”

“We know our potential,” said senior Victor Jauregui. We know that we are super low seeded because we started off slow this season, but as time went we got things going.”

“It’s a surreal feeling,” said Packerland Conference Player of the Year Sam Lindenberg, who has averaged more than 20 points per game. “These guys have been working hard all year. We knew that was the goal. We had high expectations coming in, and starting off the season slow we knew we weren’t reaching our full potential.”

