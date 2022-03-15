Advertisement

Talking to kids about war: tips from a Wisconsin psychologist

Adults are advised to pay attention to their own emotional response to the war as well.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBAY) - With the war in Ukraine dominating headlines and social media, parents may be wondering how to discuss it with their children.

Different age groups have different concerns, according to Advocate Aurora Director of Behavioral Health Therapy Munther Barakat.

Younger kids could be worried about their safety, while older children focus on learning more.

“...the older kids are developing their critical thinking skills. They’re going to be digging into it. You could probably watch something with them and process it together... for the younger kids, they’re not going to bring it up if it’s not affecting them. But if they do bring it up, that means they’re afraid and that means they’re anxious. You’re going to want to approach it from that perspective,” Barakat said,

Importantly, finding out what kids already know and if they want to discuss further can steer conversation.

“Find out how it’s affecting them emotionally. That’ll give you a starting point of what you are going to talk about,” Barakat advised.

For adults, Barakat says not to forget to pay attention to your own emotional reaction when seeing certain images.

If feelings about the war are impacting daily functions, reach out to a doctor for help.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in Capital Credit Union robbery.
Police release photos of Capital Credit Union robbery suspect
Sapatis Mahkimetas Pyawasay, Shawn Pyawasay, Jeffrey Pyawasay
Missing, endangered Menominee Reservation children found safe
Day Street mill in Green Bay
Around 190 jobs impacted by Green Bay’s Day Street mill closing
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
Marissa Tietsort
Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case

Latest News

Georgia-Pacific Day Street mill in Green Bay
Georgia-Pacific closing Green Bay's Day Street plant
DNR refuses to set limits on PFAS in water
Evers lashes out at conservatives over PFAS standards
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 9 hospitalizations, 2nd lowest increase in our records
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton
ThedaCare launches its humanitarian effort for Ukraine
Judge Scales
Racine County jury finds woman guilty in 1999 homicide