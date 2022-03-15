Talking to kids about war: tips from a Wisconsin psychologist

(WBAY) - With the war in Ukraine dominating headlines and social media, parents may be wondering how to discuss it with their children.

Different age groups have different concerns, according to Advocate Aurora Director of Behavioral Health Therapy Munther Barakat.

Younger kids could be worried about their safety, while older children focus on learning more.

“...the older kids are developing their critical thinking skills. They’re going to be digging into it. You could probably watch something with them and process it together... for the younger kids, they’re not going to bring it up if it’s not affecting them. But if they do bring it up, that means they’re afraid and that means they’re anxious. You’re going to want to approach it from that perspective,” Barakat said,

Importantly, finding out what kids already know and if they want to discuss further can steer conversation.

“Find out how it’s affecting them emotionally. That’ll give you a starting point of what you are going to talk about,” Barakat advised.

For adults, Barakat says not to forget to pay attention to your own emotional reaction when seeing certain images.

If feelings about the war are impacting daily functions, reach out to a doctor for help.

