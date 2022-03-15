Advertisement

Sturgeon Bay High School students step up to help Butch’s Bar first responders

Students got busy making pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese, salads, cookies and brownies. Then, they delivered all the food to local law enforcement.
By Casey Torres
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A special education class at Sturgeon Bay High School used its life skills lessons and applied it outside of school to help the first responders that worked long hours during the Butch’s Bar fire in late February.

“I feel it’s very important for my students to be as independent as they possible can be,” said Shannon Fahey, their teacher.

Fahey said her class prepares a big meal for themselves every Friday. They use a cookbook that they each will take with them once they graduate.

When the fire happened, they wanted to do their part to help their local heroes.

“When I brought it up, the idea to the kids to make lunch for the firefighters and the EMS and police, they were all for it,” said Fahey. “They had a whole bunch of ideas.”

The students got busy making pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese, salads, cookies and brownies. Then, they delivered all the food to local law enforcement.

“I though it was pretty cool that we helped the firefighters and all the emergency people, and it was a pretty nice thing that we did,” said Senior, Nathan Klaubauf.

Senior, David Gulseth said, “It felt good because we cooked them the meal, and they appreciated it. They made sure to help others.”

The students also hope they taught the community a valuable lesson.

“Just because i have a disability...it (doesn’t) mean I can’t help my community,” said Senior, Lydia Greenlaw.

