St. Norbert College president Bruess leaving; Kunkel returning

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College announced its president, Brian Bruess, is leaving the De Pere college. He’s been named the president of St. John’s University college for men and College of St. Benedict college for women in Collegeville, Minnesota, west of St. Cloud.

Bruess was the eighth president of St. Norbert. Former president Thomas Kunkel will return on July 1 as interim president for up to one year while St. Norbert College searches for its next president.

While he’s excited for his new position, Bruess says leaving St. Norbert is bittersweet for himself and his wife.

“I’ve been telling people Carol and I are going but we are not leaving. We love this college and we will continue to support it in all the ways that we can.”

The college says in his four years there, the school had record student enrollment -- including the most ethnically diverse freshman class this year representing the most states and with the highest average high school GPA in the college’s history. During his time the school also created new academic programs, including post-baccalaureate programs in health care, and developed a new fundraising campaign that aims to double the college’s endowment.

In 2019, Bruess announced he wasn’t renewing his contract and would leave when it expired on June 30, 2020. The announcement resulted in student-led protests and a walkout during classes demanding answers and transparency from the Board of Trustees. Bruess later agreed to a contract extension.

“These days being a college president comes with lots of challenges, no matter where you are... it’s those challenges that make institutions stronger,” Bruess said.

Kunkel was president of the college for nine years. He retired in 2017.

Kunkel has authored 7 books, including a biography of St. Norbert of Xanten, the college’s patron saint.

