Advertisement

St. Norbert College president Bruess leaving; Kunkel returning

St. Norbert College President Brian Bruess (Photo: St. Norbert College)
St. Norbert College President Brian Bruess (Photo: St. Norbert College)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College announced its president, Brian Bruess, is leaving the De Pere college. He’s been named the president of St. John’s University college for men and College of St. Benedict college for women in Collegeville, Minnesota, west of St. Cloud.

Bruess was the eighth president of St. Norbert. Former president Thomas Kunkel will return on July 1 as interim president for up to one year while St. Norbert College searches for its next president.

While he’s excited for his new position, Bruess says leaving St. Norbert is bittersweet for himself and his wife.

“I’ve been telling people Carol and I are going but we are not leaving. We love this college and we will continue to support it in all the ways that we can.”

The college says in his four years there, the school had record student enrollment -- including the most ethnically diverse freshman class this year representing the most states and with the highest average high school GPA in the college’s history. During his time the school also created new academic programs, including post-baccalaureate programs in health care, and developed a new fundraising campaign that aims to double the college’s endowment.

In 2019, Bruess announced he wasn’t renewing his contract and would leave when it expired on June 30, 2020. The announcement resulted in student-led protests and a walkout during classes demanding answers and transparency from the Board of Trustees. Bruess later agreed to a contract extension.

“These days being a college president comes with lots of challenges, no matter where you are... it’s those challenges that make institutions stronger,” Bruess said.

Kunkel was president of the college for nine years. He retired in 2017.

Kunkel has authored 7 books, including a biography of St. Norbert of Xanten, the college’s patron saint.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a Capital Credit Union at Deckner and Main. March 16, 2022.
Green Bay credit union robber gets away with cash
Sapatis Mahkimetas Pyawasay, Shawn Pyawasay, Jeffrey Pyawasay
Missing, endangered Menominee Reservation children found safe
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
Marissa Tietsort
Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case
Day Street mill in Green Bay
Around 190 jobs impacted by Green Bay’s Day Street mill closing

Latest News

Butch's Bar Benefit Concert in Sturgeon Bay.
Fundraiser held for victims of deadly Sturgeon Bay fire, still struggling to find housing
WATCH: Manitowoc school board members to hold in-person meetings
WATCH: Manitowoc school board members to hold in-person meetings
WATCH: Butch's Bar benefit concert raises money for fire victims
WATCH: Butch's Bar benefit concert raises money for fire victims
The school board said they do not feel a police presence would help ease their situation but...
Manitowoc to move school board meetings back in-person after a week of virtual meetings due to safety concerns
WATCH: Wisconsin lawmakers acknowledge the power of President Zelenskyy's speech to congress
WATCH: Wisconsin lawmakers acknowledge the power of President Zelenskyy's speech to congress