Advertisement

70-year-old female found safe, Silver Alert cancelled

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - Patricia Ashley-Goetsch was found safe. Police cancelled the Silver Alert.

Original Story: A Silver Alert was issued for 70-year-old Patricia Ashley-Goetsch around 6 p.m. Tuesday after going missing in Greenfield.

Ashley-Goetsch is 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red bandana, Green Bay Packers sweater, blue or green winter jacket, blue jean capris and brown Ugg brand boots.

She was last seen at S. 76th Street in Greenfield.

She is believed to be traveling in a 2017 blue Toyota Camry with Badgers and Packers hats in the rear dashboard.

Authorities say she might be visiting family in the Milwaukee area or driving to Summit, Mississippi to see her mother or brothers who are deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.

Patricia Ashley-Goetsch
Patricia Ashley-Goetsch(Wisconsin DOJ)
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry(Wisconsin DOJ)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in Capital Credit Union robbery.
Police release photos of Capital Credit Union robbery suspect
Sapatis Mahkimetas Pyawasay, Shawn Pyawasay, Jeffrey Pyawasay
Missing, endangered Menominee Reservation children found safe
Day Street mill in Green Bay
Around 190 jobs impacted by Green Bay’s Day Street mill closing
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
Marissa Tietsort
Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case

Latest News

Georgia-Pacific Day Street mill in Green Bay
Georgia-Pacific closing Green Bay's Day Street plant
DNR refuses to set limits on PFAS in water
Evers lashes out at conservatives over PFAS standards
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 9 hospitalizations, 2nd lowest increase in our records
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton
ThedaCare launches its humanitarian effort for Ukraine
Judge Scales
Racine County jury finds woman guilty in 1999 homicide