70-year-old female found safe, Silver Alert cancelled

GREENFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - Patricia Ashley-Goetsch was found safe. Police cancelled the Silver Alert.

Original Story: A Silver Alert was issued for 70-year-old Patricia Ashley-Goetsch around 6 p.m. Tuesday after going missing in Greenfield.

Ashley-Goetsch is 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red bandana, Green Bay Packers sweater, blue or green winter jacket, blue jean capris and brown Ugg brand boots.

She was last seen at S. 76th Street in Greenfield.

She is believed to be traveling in a 2017 blue Toyota Camry with Badgers and Packers hats in the rear dashboard.

Authorities say she might be visiting family in the Milwaukee area or driving to Summit, Mississippi to see her mother or brothers who are deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.

