Plea hearing scheduled for man charged with killing his children

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A plea hearing has been scheduled for a man accused of killing his two children in Kaukauna.

Online court records show a plea hearing for Matthew Beyer is scheduled for March 21 at 3 p.m. That indicates Beyer and the prosecution have reached an agreement that would avoid a jury trial. Beyer was scheduled to stand trial starting Sept. 6.

Beyer is charged in Outagamie County with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for deaths of 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, the children were found in their bedroom on February 17, 2020, with injuries to their necks, which one officer described as “almost a hole.” Autopsies found William and Danielle suffered five to eight sharp force injuries to their necks. William also had two shallow cuts to his hands, which prosecutors say indicates the boy put up a fight.

A witness told police that a week after the children were murdered, Beyer described in detail how he would have killed the children so they couldn’t scream out and alert anyone. The witness said Beyer didn’t believe he was their father and was upset about having to pay child support when the mother wouldn’t let him see the children.

Beyer is also charged with an attempted escape from the Outagamie County Jail. A criminal complaint says Beyer provided another inmate, Demetrius Williams, with a piece of cardboard inmates use as a privacy shield when using the bathroom. Williams hid behind the cardboard in the dayroom and surprised an officer when she came to make sure inmates were in their cells.

Williams restrained the guard and threatened her with a pointed pencil. He insisted that Beyer was coming with him and ordered her to open Beyer’s cell. The guard agreed but pressed the button to open a different cell door instead, distracting Williams just long enough to get out of his reach and run down the hallway and yell for help.

Williams was later sent to prison for 45 years for killing a three-year-old girl and trying to kill her pregnant mother in Appleton.

