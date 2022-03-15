Advertisement

Plea hearing scheduled for man charged with killing his children

Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A plea hearing has been scheduled for a man accused of killing his two children in Kaukauna.

Online court records show a plea hearing for Matthew Beyer is scheduled for March 21 at 3 p.m. That indicates Beyer and the prosecution have reached an agreement that would avoid a jury trial. Beyer was scheduled to stand trial starting Sept. 6.

Beyer is charged in Outagamie County with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for deaths of 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, the children were found in their bedroom on February 17, 2020, with injuries to their necks, which one officer described as “almost a hole.” Autopsies found William and Danielle suffered five to eight sharp force injuries to their necks. William also had two shallow cuts to his hands, which prosecutors say indicates the boy put up a fight.

A witness told police that a week after the children were murdered, Beyer described in detail how he would have killed the children so they couldn’t scream out and alert anyone. The witness said Beyer didn’t believe he was their father and was upset about having to pay child support when the mother wouldn’t let him see the children.

Beyer is also charged with an attempted escape from the Outagamie County Jail. A criminal complaint says Beyer provided another inmate, Demetrius Williams, with a piece of cardboard inmates use as a privacy shield when using the bathroom. Williams hid behind the cardboard in the dayroom and surprised an officer when she came to make sure inmates were in their cells.

Williams restrained the guard and threatened her with a pointed pencil. He insisted that Beyer was coming with him and ordered her to open Beyer’s cell. The guard agreed but pressed the button to open a different cell door instead, distracting Williams just long enough to get out of his reach and run down the hallway and yell for help.

Williams was later sent to prison for 45 years for killing a three-year-old girl and trying to kill her pregnant mother in Appleton.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a Capital Credit Union at Deckner and Main. March 16, 2022.
Green Bay credit union robber gets away with cash
Sapatis Mahkimetas Pyawasay, Shawn Pyawasay, Jeffrey Pyawasay
Missing, endangered Menominee Reservation children found safe
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
Marissa Tietsort
Wausau woman transfered to prison to begin 40-year sentence in infant’s death, separate abuse case
Day Street mill in Green Bay
Around 190 jobs impacted by Green Bay’s Day Street mill closing

Latest News

Butch's Bar Benefit Concert in Sturgeon Bay.
Fundraiser held for victims of deadly Sturgeon Bay fire, still struggling to find housing
WATCH: Manitowoc school board members to hold in-person meetings
WATCH: Manitowoc school board members to hold in-person meetings
WATCH: Butch's Bar benefit concert raises money for fire victims
WATCH: Butch's Bar benefit concert raises money for fire victims
The school board said they do not feel a police presence would help ease their situation but...
Manitowoc to move school board meetings back in-person after a week of virtual meetings due to safety concerns
WATCH: Wisconsin lawmakers acknowledge the power of President Zelenskyy's speech to congress
WATCH: Wisconsin lawmakers acknowledge the power of President Zelenskyy's speech to congress