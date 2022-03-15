Oshkosh to voters: Don’t use drop box for absentee ballots

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - In light of recent court rulings, the City of Oshkosh is advising voters they cannot use the City Hall drop box to return absentee ballots.

Instead, absentee ballots that aren’t returned by mail must be submitted in-person by the voter -- either at the city clerk’s office, or at a polling place on election day, April 5.

Absentee ballots can’t be brought in by any other person, even a spouse. There are a few exceptions in the law, such as when the voter is hospitalized or has certain disabilities.

The city clerk’s office is open weekdays from 8 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. on the first floor of city hall, 215 Church Ave.

The city clerk’s office says it may try to contact voters who put their ballots in the drop box but there’s a possibility the vote won’t be counted.

If returning a ballot by mail, make sure you allow plenty of time for the delivery of the mail to ensure your ballot is received by election day.

In-person voting with absentee ballots is available at the city clerk’s office starting Tuesday, March 22, through Friday, April 1.

More information about absentee ballots can be found on the City of Oshkosh website. If you have questions about your ballot in Oshkosh, contact the city clerk’s office, (920) 236-5011.

