NEW Zoo moves some birds indoors after avian flu confirmed in Wisconsin

Area zoos say their taking steps to protect resident birds from Avian Flu
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo is taking steps to protect its flock from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI.

The park, located in Suamico, says Protecting our Flock signs indicate some birds have been temporarily moved inside for their safety.

HPAI has been confirmed in a commercial poultry flock in Jefferson County. It’s the state’s first confirmed case since 2015. Birds on the Jefferson County property will be depopulated and no birds from the flock will enter the food system.

HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No human cases of avian flu have been confirmed in the United States.

The CDC says HPAI does not cause a food safety risk. Proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills the virus, according to health officials.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encouraged anyone who works with birds to move them indoors when possible to avoid possible contact with wild birds and their droppings.

People are encouraged to report sick or dead wild birds to https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WildlifeHabitat/disease.html

