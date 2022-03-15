Neenah Basketball Prepares for State as the D1 No. 1 Seed

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the 28th time in program history, Neenah is headed to State. They are the D1 No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 Racine Case Friday in the semifinal game.

“That’s been our goal since day one. It’s looking at what we could do and our potential, and just making that happen,” Rockets senior Carter Thomas said.

“It would be a dream come true as a kid. You always go see Madison, you’re like, I wanna be like them,” Neenah senior Chevalier Emery Jr. said. “We finally get that opportunity so just trying to make the most of it.

The Rockets already set a school single season record with 27 wins, and they’re won their last 25 straight games.

“We’ve been a pretty resilient group all year and have been able to play through the times we don’t play our best,” Neenah head coach Lee Rabas said. “We kinda muddled through things, we keep competing. When we need to play plays at the end of games, we’ve found ways to do that. That’s kinda what this group has done all year.”

The Rockets have done all this without one of their star players, Cal Klesmit, who tore his ACL before the season began. So, they’re playing for him, but also for the Rockets team from two years ago. That state tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

“It would be cool and it would be a nice storybook ending,” Rabas said.

So in one word, what’s the mentality heading into championship weekend?

“Fight,” Emery Jr. said.

“Focus,” Thomas said.

“Believing,” Rabas said. “ Just to believe right now that’s it’s our time and we have to make the most of our opportunity- so I’d say believe.”

